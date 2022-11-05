Varun Dhawan breaks down on stage remembering his late driver

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan spoke at the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2022 on Day 1 in a session titled 'Why versatility, content, and box office matter'. The actor discussed the lessons he learned during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also spoke about his upcoming film Bhediya. For the first time, Varun discussed his grief over the death of his friend and driver of 26 years, Manoj Sahu, who recently passed away because of a heart attack.



Varun Dhawan opened up and got emotional on stage remembering Manoj Sahu, who had been with him for 26 years.



"Someone who worked with me for 26 years of my life, Manoj, passed away. He thought he had Covid-19 and he recovered after a week. He had a heart attack and he passed away near me. It affected me mentally so badly. But being an actor, everyone told me to move on. But how do I move on? This person... 26 years of my life, whatever I am today, more than a director or producer, this man is the reason I am where I am. And it affected me so badly. It's taken me a long time to find the courage to talk about this. But honestly, I am still dealing with it," Varun Dhawan said.



While discussing the Covid-19, Varun Dhawan reiterated how the pandemic affected the lives of everyone. He went on to say that he believes everything has returned to normal after the pandemic, but it is nothing more than a rat race. "We are all running in the rat race again, and we don’t know why."



Covid-19 pandemic forced him to rethink and introspect as he decided to slow down and that eventually influenced his film choices. "I had to shut down. I feel there is a greater purpose for which we all are here, and I am trying to find mine," he continued.

