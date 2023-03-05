Verstappen and other F1 drivers push back against proposed qualifying format change

Formula One (F1) is set to try out a new qualifying format at two races during the 2023 season, with the first instance to be potentially being held at Imola in May this year. However, some drivers, including double-world champion Max Verstappen, do not see the need for any changes to the current format.

The new qualifying format will involve restricting tyre choice for the Saturday session, with the first phase of qualifying being limited to hard compound tyres only, the second phase to medium compound tyres, and the final top 10 shootout on the quickest soft compound tyres. This change will limit each driver's tyre allocation to 11 sets, down from 13, which will reduce the number of tyres that Pirelli has to make and transport.

"I hope it's not going to be cold in Imola, otherwise it's going to be quite tricky. It’s the same for everyone but I don't think we need to actually do these kinds of things in qualifying. I don't really see the benefit of it. It's better if we make sure that all the cars are close to each other and more competitive instead of spicing things up in that way, which I think is probably for the show," Red Bull's pole-sitter Verstappen told reporters at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Although the FIA has confirmed the experiment, the races have yet to be officially confirmed by Pirelli. However, teams have already pointed to Imola as the potential starting point of the European season.

Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez, who finished second in the qualifying session on Saturday, agrees with Verstappen's stance.

Meanwhile, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who finished third on the grid, also believes that there is no need for any tweaks to the current format.

