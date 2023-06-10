'Very severe' cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours, Gujarat's Tithal Beach closed till June 14; top 5 points

The 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to intensify further in the next twenty-four hours and will move north-northeastwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

"Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy at 2330 hrs IST of 9th June over eastcentral Arabian Sea near lat 16.0N & long 67.4E. Likely to intensify further & move north-northeastwards during the next 24hrs," IMD said in a tweet.

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further: Top updates so far

1. High waves were observed at Tithal Beach in Gujarat's Valsad on the Arabian Sea coast, in anticipation of Cyclone Biparjoy. As a precautionary measure, Tithal Beach has been closed to tourists until June 14.

"We told the fishermen not to venture into the sea and they all have come back. People will be shifted to the village at the seashore if needed. Shelters have been made for them. We have closed Tithal Beach for tourists till June 14," Tehsildar TC Patel, Valsad told news agency ANI.

2. As Cyclone Biparjoy continues to intensify, the weather department has also advised fishermen not to venture into the seas off the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep.

3. On Friday, many districts in Kerala, including, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Kannur were put on yellow alert.

4. According to IMD, the wind speed due to Cyclone Biparjoy, is expected to reach up to 45 to 55 knots on June 10, 11 and 12. The speed may also touch the 65-knot mark. Meanwhile, the cyclone is also expected to bring light rains and thunderstorms in coastal regions, including south Gujarat and Saurashtra.

5. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into such Central Arabian Sea till June 13 and adjoining areas of the North Arabian Sea during June 12-14, the India Meteorological Department said. "Those out at sea are advised to return to the coast," it added.