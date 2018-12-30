Veteran filmmaker Mrinal Sen passes away at 95

Legendary Bengali filmmaker Mrinal Sen passed away on Sunday morning. He was 95 years old.

According to Anandabazar Patrika, Sen breathed his last at his home in Bhawanipur, Kolkata. He was suffering from old age related ailments for a long time.

Sen was born on May 14, 1923 in Faridpur, which is now in Bangladesh. After finishing his schooling in Bangladesh, Sen came to Kolkata, where he studied physics at Scottish Church College. He also got his post graduate degree from the University of Kolkata.

Sen was a contemporary of Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak and was celebrated for pioneering the way for parallel cinema in India with works like Bhuvan Shome, Mrigyaa, Ek Din Achanak and Padatik.

He was awarded Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award.