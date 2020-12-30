Vivo Y20A launched with 6.51-inch display, 5,000mAh battery: check price, features

With 2020 coming to an end, Chinese smartphone Vivo has launched its budget phone Vivo Y20A in India. The device is priced at Rs 11,490 and will be available starting January 2, 2021, on Vivo's E-Store, e-commerce websites and other retail stores.

Vivo Y20A comes with a 6.51-inch Halo iView HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a waterdrop-style notch and packs a 5,000mAh lithium-ion battery, which the company claims to last for more than 17 hours of movie streaming online, and over 10 hours of gaming.

The phone's battery pack is likely to be good for online content consumption, but it is yet to be seen whether it can run first-person shooter (FPS) games like Call of Duty Mobile and Garena Free Fire easily or not because Vivo still hadn't mentioned about the phone's processor.

However, its elder sibling, Vivo Y20 was powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, so Vivo Y20A is likely to get the same.

In India, Vivo Y20A comes with lone 3GB + 64GB storage model. The phone is available in two colour options -- Nebula Blue and Dawn White. Vivo Y20A gets internal storage expandable via a microSD card slot.

The smartphone also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and will run on Android 10 with FunTouch OS 11 on top. On the back, the device has a triple-camera setup with a 13MP primary lens, a 2MP bokeh camera and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, Vivo Y20A has an 8MP front snapper.

