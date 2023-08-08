WATCH: Car falls in waterfall in MP’s Indore; father-daughter saved by onlookers

In a harrowing incident, a father-daughter duo was saved from drowning after their car fell into Lodhiya Kund waterfall in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district by the people present there who were on a picnic.

The incident took place on Sunday evening under Simrol police station limits in the district. The girl and her father fell into the waterfall along with the car. The girl was inside the car, and the man was trying to open its gate while the car was rolling down.

Sumit Mathew, who was present on the spot at the time of this unfortunate incident, jumped into the water and saved the man while his friends present on the spot pulled out the girl from inside the car.

“I went to Lodhiya Kund waterfall with my four friends on Sunday evening. When we were returning, we heard people shouting there. I saw a car rolling down towards the waterfall, and a man was trying to open the car’s gate as a girl was stuck in the car. The car and the man both fell into the waterfall,” Mathew told the news agency ANI.

“When I saw that the man who fell into the water could not come out, I jumped in to save him. I rescued him, but the girl was stuck in the car. After that, some people on the other side stepped in and rescued the girl. Both father-daughter were saved,” Mathew added.

He also claimed there were no police personnel present at the accident spot near the waterfall, and people visiting the waterfall were carrying their vehicles to the top of the waterfall by going off-roading.

A video posted on the internet of the incident went viral on social media on Monday. The post, by far, generated more than 500k views and several comments.

