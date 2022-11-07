WATCH: Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat express begins trial run, launch on Nov 11

The trial run for South India's first Vande Bharat train between Chennai and Mysuru started on Monday. The train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trial run for the indigenously-built high-speed rail began at MG Ramachandran Central Railway station, Chennai.

Sharing a video of the trial run, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said: "Countdown to the flag-off of South India's first #VandeBharatExpress has begun. Here is a clip of the trial run of the express. Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji will flag off the train on November 11."

The train, which will run six days a week, will depart from MGR Chennai Central at 5:50 am and reach Bengaluru City Junction at 10:25 am. From Bengaluru, it will depart at 10:30 am and reach its final destination Mysuru at 12:30 pm. It will cover around 497 km in 6 hours 40 minutes.

All 16 coaches of the train are equipped with automatic doors, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and very comfortable seating.

The Prime Minister will unveil the 108-foot-tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru.

India's first semi-high-speed train between New Delhi and Varanasi was flagged off in February 2019.



