Watch: Dhoni, Pandya brothers, Ishan groove with singer Badshah at a party in Dubai

A video went viral on Monday where cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan were spotted dancing to several Bollywood songs, including 'Gandi Baat' and 'Dilliwali Girlfriend'. The ace cricketers were also seen shaking their legs to Badshash's song Paagal and jamming with him.

Hardik Pandya was seen dancing his heart out and having a gala time with former India captain MS Dhoni after successfully leading the Indian team to a T20I series victory over New Zealand. Hardik, who led the Indian team in the T20Is against New Zealand in Rohit's absence, is not playing in the ODIs against the Kiwis. Shikhar Dhawan is the skipper of the Indian team in the 50-over matches.

The dance video was shared by Hardik Pandya on Instagram to his over 23 million followers.

"Our jam, our moves. What a night!" the caption of the video on Instagram read. Hardik and Dhoni danced to the popular Bollywood tune 'Gandi Baat' at the beginning of the 67-second video. Then they moved on to Dilliwali Girlfriend from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani as Krunal Pandya and Kishan join them. Badshah sings his song Paagal at the end to entertain cricketers.

The video already received nearly 2 million likes in the five hours since it was posted on Instagram. Many people have commented on the video as well.

"Seeing MSD dancing like this ! Once in a generation moment. Literally hilarious," a user commented. While another one said, "Mad scenes."

In terms of the Indian cricket team's current assignment, the second One-Day International (ODI) against New Zealand was called off due to rain. Earlier, the Indian team was defeated by 7 wickets in the first ODI on Friday.