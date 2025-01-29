WATCH: ‘Take what you can count': Chinese firm puts Rs 70 cr in cash on table for 15 minutes as year-end bonus

Most companies hand out year-end bonuses through direct deposit. One in China took a different approach—by stacking $11 million in cash on a table and telling employees to grab as much as they could in 15 minutes.

The jaw-dropping bonus event was held by Henan Mining Crane Co., Ltd, and videos of the chaotic cash grab have gone viral on Chinese social media sites Douyin and Weibo. The footage, later shared on Instagram, shows stacks of money spread across a massive table as employees frantically count and collect their bonuses.

One worker reportedly managed to scoop up 100,000 yuan (S$18,700) within the time limit, while others scrambled to pile and count as much cash as possible. A caption on one of the videos read, “Henan company is giving out millions for its year-end bonus. Employees can bring home as much cash as they can count.”

Reactions to the stunt were mixed. Some social media users marvelled at the spectacle, while others questioned the approach. One user quipped, “Same as my company. But instead of money, they give tons of workload.” Another joked, “This is the kind of paperwork I want, but the company had other plans.”

Not everyone was impressed. One comment read, “You can just credit into the worker’s accounts instead of this circus act. Kind of insulting. But it’s a different world behind the Great Wall.” Another user summed it up bluntly: “More of this and less of team bonding.”

This isn’t the first time Henan Mining Crane Co. has handed out extravagant bonuses. In 2023, the company distributed large cash rewards during its annual dinner, proving that for some employees, payday can come in stacks—not statements.