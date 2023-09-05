Watch: Woman in burqa denied entry at a bank in Jaipur; incident sparks outrage

A Muslim woman clad in burqa was stopped from entering a bank in Rajasthan's Jaipur, as per a video circulating on social media. This was because as per the bank guidelines, burqa wasn't allowed inside the premises, the guard in the video said.

The over 5-minute video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the woman requesting entry into a Canara Bank branch in Jaipur. However, the guard stops her saying "burqa allowed nahi hai (burqa is not allowed)". He even asks her to take off her burqa in order to enter the bank premises citing "guidelines" that state burqa is not allowed.

Furthermore, as the woman continuously asks the guard to show her the guidelines that state that entry will not be allowed with burqa, the guard states that he would allow her if his senior permits.

As the woman waits for the guard to come back after seeking approval, a couple of people can be seen entering the bank premises. A man then escorts her to the office of the branch manager where she can be heard seeking more information on guidelines against burqa.

To this, the manager then says, that it wasn't because of the burqa that she wasn't allowed to enter the bank premises but was because of lunch time. The video also shows the manager asking the woman to stop recording inside the bank premises.

Later, two other women employees of the bank can be seen intervening and apologising to the woman.

The video is now being shared widely on social media platforms, with many users asking for an action against the bank staff. "The staff must be prosecuted," a user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote.

Another added, "Every Muslim must close their bank account with Canara Bank. If we do not demonstrate our strength, they will continue to take advantage of us and humiliate us."

A third asked, "@canarabank any action against this?"

Many have even urged people to boycott Canara Bank completely in light of the incident.