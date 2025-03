Weather Update: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for these states till September 17. Check details here

Weather Forecast today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a heavy rainfall warning for several states in India till September 17. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over parts of Odisha, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh on September 14. The weather office also predicted heavy rains over parts of Uttarakhand, west Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Telangana on Thursday.

There is a high likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on September 15. Parts of west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, ghat areas of central Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to witness similar weather conditions on September 16.

Heavy to very heavy downpour is also likely to occur over ghat areas of central Maharashtra and Marathwada on September 17. Heavy rainfall is expected to occur over parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Telangana, Konkan, Goa, ghat areas of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Andaman & Nicobar Islands on September 15.

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail over parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Konkan, Goa and Gujarat region on September 16. Heavy rainfall is also very likely to occur in parts of east Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat region, Vidarbha, Konkan, Goa, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands on September 17.

Besides this, the weather office also predicted thunderstorms with lightning over various parts of India till Saturday. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds speeding up to 30-40 kmph are expected to prevail on September 14 over Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Mahe.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds speeding up to 30-40 kmph are also very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on September 15. Thunderstorms with lightning, on the other hand, are also likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan and Jharkhand on September 16 and 17.

