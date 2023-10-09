Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains in these states till October 12

Weather forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy rains in various parts of India till October 12. Parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to witness heavy rainfall on October 9.

There is also a high likelihood of light rainfall at some places with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on October 9. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry, and Karaikal on October 10.

Parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry, and Karaikal are also expected to report heavy rainfall on October 11. Isolated pockets of Kerala and Mahe are also expected to report heavy rains on October 12.

After October 12, the weather office predicted that parts of south peninsular India, northeast India and Islands are likely to witness scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall for 2 days. The IMD also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over pockets of east India and dry weather over the rest of the country during the same time period.

Meanwhile, the weatherman also predicted thunderstorms with lightning in several parts of India till Thursday. Parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to report thunderstorms with lightning on October 9.

Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail over parts of south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 10. Isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to witness thunderstorms with lightning on October 11 and 12.

Moreover, the Met Department also predicted withdrawal of southwest monsoon from various states during the next two days. "Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh; some parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana; and some more parts of Maharashtra and central Arabian Sea during next 2 days," the weather office said in its recent forecast.

