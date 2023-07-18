Weather Updates: IMD issues very heavy rainfall warning for these states till July 21. Check details here  

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of India till July 21. The weather office predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during July 18-21. Similar weather conditions have been predicted in parts of Himachal Pradesh on July 18, July 20 and July 21 and east Rajasthan on July 18-21.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 18 and in Odisha during the next five days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely to occur over Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, south Gujarat region and east Rajasthan on July 18.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely to prevail over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland on July 20-21.

Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is expected over central India during the next five days. The Met department has also forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Saurashtra and Kutch on July 19 and in Gujarat region on July 19-20.

The weather office also forecast light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over west India except Marathwada during the next five days.

The IMD forecast further read: “Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm & lightning very likely to over Coastal Karnataka, Telangana & Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 17th-21st July; over Kerala & Mahe during 18th-21st July and over Interior Karnataka during 19th-21st July”.

The Met department also predicted fairly light/moderate rainfall for two days after July 21 over most parts of the country barring Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, West Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

These parts of India are likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall from July 22-23.

