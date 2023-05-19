West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Examination Results set to release at 10 am today

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) class 10 examination results will be announced at 10 am on Friday, 19th May. The results will be uploaded on the official websites.

The class 10 examinations, also known as the Madhyamik Pariksha, will be declared at a press conference where

the result data, such as the top percentage, pass percentage, etc., will be shared.

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu announced the result date for the class 10 examinations on Twitter.

“19th May, 2023, Friday, 10 AM the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 shall be declared by WBBSE,” the tweet read.

The results will be uploaded on wbbse.wb.gov.in and also on wbresults.nic.in. Once live, students can log onto

these websites and enter the credentials provided to them to access their mark sheets. The students will be able to download these mark sheets as well.

The schools in the state can also collect the mark sheets and certificates from various camp offices at 12 pm on Friday, PTI reported.

The WBBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 23rd to March 4th, 2023. The exams ran for a duration of 3 hours, with an additional 15 minutes for the distribution and reading of question papers.

The 2023 Madhyamik Pariksha saw a significant drop in participation in comparison to the last two years, with 6,98,628 participants enrolled, signalling a downward trend in enrollment. The 2022 examination had 9,49,927 participants, whereas the 2021 examination had an enrollment of 10,79,749 participants.

Bratya Basu has also declared that the WBCHSE Class 12 examination results will follow shortly after and will be declared at a press conference at 12 pm on Wednesday, May 24. The results will be live on the online portals from 12.30 pm onwards. The Council will distribute the hard copies and certificates on May 31st.