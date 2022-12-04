What do you get in Andhra Pradesh's 5 paise thali?

A restaurant in Andhra Pradesh created an amazing food deal by offering unlimited thali for just 5 paise. The Rajbhog Restaurant in Vijaywada offered unlimited thali, which consists of 35 different dishes, to its customers, according to a news agency ANI.

However, the free food offer was only valid for one day, and the first 50 customers who brought 5 paise coins received unlimited food. A sizable crowd was drawn to the offer, which was advertised by the restaurant owners on social media.

Mohit, the restaurant's owner, explained that it was a marketing strategy. The first 50 thalis were provided free of charge by the restaurant.

Approximately 1,000 customers paid 5 paise for a thali. According to the owner, a thali includes a variety of cuisines from various Indian states.

“Yesterday was a very successful event, we didn't expect this much of a crowd. We were expecting only 300-400 customers but our post went viral and it became famous within three days," he said.

Mohit further said that it was a very unique way of promotion. "So we promoted with the 5 paise offer. We served the first 50 thali for free who all bought the 5 paise coins and for more than 1,000 customers, we served the thali at a 50 per cent discount. It was a huge success. It's an unlimited thali with 35 different dishes which go along with Gujarati, Rajasthani, and North Indian cuisines," he said.

The Rajbhog restaurant's co-owner, Deepti, said some food was offered at a 50 per cent discount. She claimed that although the price per thali remained at Rs 420, some customers were served for Rs 210. "The main reason for the offer was what we serve over here is Rajasthani, Gujarati, and North Indian thali, but here in Vijaywada, we have a lot of South Indian crowd, so our idea is to reach the crowd of South India too. So we ran an offer of 5 paise yesterday," she said.

Deepti further said that her restaurant served the first fifty customers free of cost and post that it served them at a 50 per cent offer. "So our thali cost is Rs 420, but yesterday we had more than 1,000 customers and we served the thali at Rs 210 per thali. The main concept of this offer was that Yesterday, we had a convention hall named 'Mandap' which is on the first floor. So we wanted to put these food items in Mandap and to show people that our restaurant serves this type of food," she added.

