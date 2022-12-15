Will Infosys veteran Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty visit their son-in-law, UK PM Rishi Sunak? Here's what they said

Close on the heels of their son-in-law Rishi Sunak becoming the Prime Minister of UK, Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and his wife, author and educator Sudha Murty spoke about their plans of visiting 10 Downing Street. The duo, in an interview, said that one of the key things they look forward to in 2023 is to meet their grandchildren.



When asked if they would make a trip to the UK, Narayana Murthy told Moneycontrol, "Or they could come here, whatever it is."

"We would love to see our grandchildren," Sudha Murty added.

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, who are amongst the most respected personalities in the country, were in the news even more after Rishi Sunak made history by becoming UK's first Prime Minister of Indian origin. 10 Downing Street is the official residence that Rishi Sunak now occupies with wife Akshata Murty and their two daughters Krishna and Anoushka.

In the interview, the couple also talked about their vacation plans and added that their short-term vacation plans were simply heading out of Bengaluru for a few days. He added the two may spend a few days in Mysore and other than that there is no plan as of now.

Furthermore, the couple also talked about their goals moving forward. "We will see during my lifetime a governance both at the state level and the central level that is conducive to the betterment of the poorest child in the remotest village." He added that it is this goal that keeps him going.

Sudha Murty, on the other hand, said that she wanted to continue writing books for children.

"I always accept the way God gives me and enjoy that situation. And I always believe that whatever situation you are into that, excel in that. So that is the way I look at it. 2023 – I want to bring chapter books for children and many small stories I'm planning to bring," she said.

The couple also opened up on their marriage and said that they gave each other the room to excel in their passions.

