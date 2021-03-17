Woman gives birth to baby girl on-board IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur

A baby girl was born on-board IndiGo's Bengaluru-Jaipur flight mid-air on Wednesday morning. The baby girl was born mid-air onboard flight 6E 469. The baby was delivered with the help of airline's crew assisted by doctors on board.

Soon after the baby girl was born, the Jaipur airport was asked to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival of the flight.

In a press statement, IndiGo said both the baby and the mother are stable.

Dr Subahana Nazir, who helped deliver the baby, was welcomed into the arrival hall and a 'thank you' card was handed over by the Jaipur staff of the airline.

"A baby girl was born mid-air on board flight 6E469 from Bangalore to Jaipur. The baby was delivered with the help of the IndiGo crew, effectively assisted by Dr Subahana Nazir, travelling with us on the same flight," the airline's statement noted.

The flight departed from Bengaluru around 5.45 am and landed in Jaipur around 8 am on Wednesday.

