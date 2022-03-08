Women's Day 2022: Only 15% female crypto users in India, CoinDCX data shows

Women are gearing up and matching steps with men in every field but there is a stark contrast when it comes to cryptocurrencies and Web3 in general. As per statistics received by the crypto exchange CoinDCX, women comprised only 15 per cent of their total user base in the year 2021.

It is noteworthy to mention that according to a recent study by Chainanalysis, India stands second out of 154 countries in terms of crypto adoption, but the Male to Female ratio of crypto investors and traders is extremely skewered. On CoinDCX, this ratio is 17:3 which is far from ideal.

Moreover, most women active on the exchange are a part of the 18-34 age group. The data curated by the exchange also highlighted the fact that most of these women worked as Bankers, Investors, Teachers, the Government sector, etc.

Similar results were observed by the data curated by BuyUcoin exchange. Over 60 per cent of their women users fall in the 18-35 age group. Data collected from the BuyUcoin exchange also highlighted the fact that most of their women investors were financial advisors, chartered accountants, lawyers, etc.

The data released by CoinDCX exchange also highlighted the fact that around 65 per cent of their women users hail from Tier-II cities like Patna, Jaipur, Lucknow. This is a positive sign pointing towards financial inclusion.

When it comes to the crypto influencer space, many qualified women are sharing insights on various social media platforms like YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, etc. Finance influencers like CA Rachana Ranade Phadke and Anushka Rathod talk about cryptocurrencies as well as financial education in general but new-age influencers like Sapna Singh (@EarnWithSapna), Chahal Verma (@ChahalV_) and Cyber Shakti (CyberShakti) also discuss about cryptocurrencies, NFTs and Web3 at length via their social media handles.

Chahal Verma believes that crypto is the key to financial independence of women and widespread financial inclusion. She told Business Today, “Crypto has allowed more women to break the shackles of the traditional route, it is modernising not just finance but the way of life.” She further added: “I believe crypto will fix major diversity problems. I think it has the potential to help many women develop alternate income streams which would help in the overall upliftment of women.”