World leaders congratulate India's new President Droupadi Murmu



Several world leaders, including presidents of China, Russia, Sri Lanka and Nepal, have congratulated India's new president Droupadi Murmu who assumed office on Monday and expressed their desire to work with her to enhance their respective nations' multifaceted ties with India.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated Murmu, 64, on assuming office, saying he stands ready to work with her to enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation and properly handle differences.

In the congratulatory message, President Xi pointed out that China and India are important neighbours of each other, and that a healthy and stable China-India relationship is in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and their people, as well as conducive to peace, stability and development in the region and across the world.

Xi said that he attaches great importance to China-India relations, and stands ready to work with Murmu to enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, properly handle differences and push bilateral ties forward on the right track, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Murmu, India's youngest president and the first to be born after Independence, took the oath of office on Monday. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her oath at a ceremony held at Parliament's Central Hall.

She is the country's first tribal head of state and the second woman in the post.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated Murmu and expressed hope that she will further promote bilateral productive cooperation.

We attach much importance to the relations of a special privileged strategic partnership with India," Putin said in the message.

"I hope your activities as the head of state will promote the further development of the Russian-Indian political dialogue and productive cooperation in different areas for the benefit of our friendly nations and in the interests of stronger international stability and security," he said in his message on Saturday.

Sri Lanka's newly-appointed President Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated Murmu, recalling the close ties between the two nations and underlining that her leadership offers "fresh impetus" to the joint endeavours to nurture and strengthen the cordial ties they enjoy.

Your appointment to this chief responsibility in one of the largest democracies is testimony to the trust and confidence the government and the people have placed in your caliber and political acumen, Wickremesinghe wrote in his message.

Recalling the close ties between the two nations, Wickremesinghe said, Your leadership offers fresh impetus to our joint endeavors to nurture and strengthen the cordial ties we enjoy and I look forward to working closely with you towards this end.

Veteran politician Wickremesinghe on July 21 was sworn in as Sri Lanka's eighth president.

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih congratulated Murmu on her "historic election".

"Her capability and experience will no doubt lead India to greater heights. I look forward to enhancing the close relations between the Maldives and India under her leadership," he tweeted last week.

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari conveyed her wishes to Murmu and expressed confidence that the cooperation between our two countries will reach new heights during her tenure.

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba tweeted: "On behalf of the govt & people of Nepal, I would like to extend warmest congratulations to Smt Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India. I am confident that the excellent bilateral relations between Nepal & India will see newer heights in the days ahead."