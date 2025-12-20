‘WTF is Finance’: Nikhil Kamath sparks buzz with Ray Dalio teaser after Musk episode frenzy

After his viral podcast with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder of Zerodha, is all set for his next viral podcast with legendary Ray Dalio.

Announcing the collaboration, Kamath in a teaser on X (formally twitter) wrote, "WTF is Finance, Episode 2 - Ray Dalio. Coming Soon." In the 1-minute teaser clip, which has gone viral, Kamath and Dalio discusses crypto, wealth creation, wealth to money ratio among other topics.

WTF is Finance, Episode 2 - Ray Dalio.

A global macro investor for more than 50 years, Ray Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates out of his two-bedroom apartment in NYC and ran it for most of its 50 years, building it into the largest hedge fund in the world.

He is also the No.1 New York Times bestselling author of Principles: Life and Work, Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order, and Principles for Navigating Big Debt Crises, and How Countries Go Broke: The Big Cycle.

Earlier, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, set off a frenzy online after a series of audacious predictions during a free-wheeling conversation with billionaire Nikhil Kamath on his podcast on November 30. On the Zerodha co-founder’s People by WTF podcast, Musk sketched a future where labour fades out, money loses meaning, nation-states dissolve, and universities survive mainly as status symbols. From limitless energy to apocalypse-level warnings on AI and fertility, the Tesla chief offered a sweeping and often unsettling vision of what lies ahead.

Now, netizens are waiting with bated breath for Kamath's next big podcast.