'Yeh bhed bhav kyu?' ask students as CBSE cancels Class 10 board exams but postpones Class 12 exams

Looking at the alarming rise in coronavirus cases in the country, the Ministry of Education and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board together have decided to postpone the Class 12 examinations and cancel the Class 10 board exams on Wednesday. The results of Class 10 will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion developed by the board, the Ministry of Education said.
While CBSE Class 10 board students are celebrating the joys of not having to write exams, students from CBSE Class12, ICSE and other boards are feeling left out.
The decision on the CBSE board exam was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4. According to the CBSE data, as many as 21,50,761 students were scheduled to appear for the upcoming Class 10 CBSE board exams while 14,30,243 students were supposed to take the Class 12 exams.
