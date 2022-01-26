Yurvaj Singh, Hazel Keech welcome their first child, blessed with baby boy

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech announced the arrival of their first child, a boy, on Tuesday. Taking to social media, the couple posted identical messages on Twitter and Instagram.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech tied the knot on November 30, 2016. "To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world," Yuvraj Singh posted on Instagram. The baby boy is the couple's first child together.

A world cup-winning player, Yuvraj Singh made his international debut in an ODI (one-day international) match in Kenya in October 2000.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas become parents, welcome baby via surrogacy

He went on to play 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Test matches for India. Yuvraj Singh was part of the T20 world-cup winning team in 2007 and a 50-over World Cup-winning squad in 2011.

The Former India all-rounder had announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket in 2019, after serving Indian cricket for 19 long years.

He announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket on June 10, 2019, after serving Indian cricket for 19 long years.