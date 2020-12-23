Yuzvendra Chahal's wedding pics go viral; here's how social media reacted

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal got married to YouTuber Dhanashree Verma recently in Gurugram. The two shared the photos of their wedding on social media. Chahal shared the photographs on Twitter and wrote, "22.12.20. We started at "Once Upon A Time" and found "Our Happily Ever After", coz finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity and beyond. "

22.12.20



We started at Once Upon A Time and found Our Happily Ever After, coz finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond! pic.twitter.com/h7k3G3QrYx Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) December 22, 2020

The event was attended by celebrities like actress Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy, entrepreneur Piyush Sachdeva and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

BCCI also congratulated the former Chess player turned cricketer on his wedding. BCCI tweeted, "Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness."

Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness https://t.co/Xstzkpez4j BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2020

Veteran cricketer Wasim Jaffer congratulated Chahal and Verma in an interesting tweet. Jaffer tweeted, "No matter how many matches you go to, she'll be the match you'll always come back to. Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree :)"

No matter how many matches you go to, she'll be the match you'll always come back to. Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree :) https://t.co/RbnEdSeCPq Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 22, 2020

Cricketers Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Navdeep Saini also took to Twitter to congratulate the newly-wed couple on their big day.

Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree. Wishing you both a very happy married life & a lifetime of togetherness! pic.twitter.com/mprIJqkbxe Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 22, 2020

Congratulations @yuzi_chahal wish you guys all the happiness.. God bless you both pic.twitter.com/1Nk4bzXPDw Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 22, 2020

Heartiest Congratulations to both of you @yuzi_chahal & Dhanashree https://t.co/gNUmB8fPU7 Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) December 23, 2020

While the BCCI and cricketers were congratulating Chahal on his new innings, Twitterati also shared their good wishes for the cricketer. Here are some of the wishes that have been shared by netizens

Congratulations..Best wishes on this wonderful journey, as you build your new lives together... pic.twitter.com/QDOIUPQdN0 MANVI GUPTA (@MANVIGU62581315) December 22, 2020