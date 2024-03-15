Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal buys India's first Aston Martin DB12 for Rs 4.59 cr

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal became the proud owner of the first Aston Martin DB12 which hit the Indian roads in September 2023. This British supercar manufacturer's stunning GT machine set him back a cool Rs 4.59 crore.

Goyal's sleek new ride sported a head-turning Satin Aston Martin Racing Green paint job, as revealed on Instagram by 'Automobili Ardent India'.

“The very first Aston Martin DB12 in the country! Delivered via Aston Martin New Delhi, this stunner comes painted in Satin Aston Martin Racing Green. What a stunner this is under the sun,” the post read.

This head-turning machine boasts a sleek Satin Aston Martin Racing Green paint job and rides on massive 21-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

But the real power lies under the hood. Aston Martin equipped the DB12 with a monstrous 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine sourced from Mercedes-Benz. This beast pumps out a staggering 680 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, channeled through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

That's enough to rocket Goyal from 0 to 100 kmph in a blistering 3.6 seconds, all while embracing the luxurious interior of a brand new Aston Martin.

Before this, Ashneer Grover, a former judge on Shark Tank India and co-founder of BharatPe, alleged that Deepinder Goyal indulged in purchasing sports cars following each round of funding.

“I am passionate about cars and it's not just me, it's everyone. Jaise Zomato ka founder hain Deepinder, sabse zyada shauk usko tha. Jab bhi uska round raise hota tha uski nai sports car aa jati thi toh hum bade chidte the (Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal was obsessed with cars. He would buy a sports car every time he got a round of funding and we would get a bit annoyed because he would get to ride luxury cars),” he said in a podcast.