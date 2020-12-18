Zomato delivery agent dies in road accident in Mumbai; car driver arrested

A 20-year old Zomato delivery agent died in a road accident in Mumbai when an overspeeding Mercedes car hit his scooter. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday. The delivery boy, identified as Satish died on the spot

"An overspeeding car lost control and jumped a divider, hitting my nephew's scooty. He died in a hospital later," deceased food delivery agent's relative said. He also said the family has lost their young son and they want justice. He added there should be prompt and strict action against the accused who were drunk driving when the incident took place.

As soon as it received information about the accident, the Oshiwara police reached the spot and began investigating the case. The 19-year old car driver has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

Both the two-wheeler and Mercedes were severely damaged. The agent's black-coloured two-wheeler got badly damaged whereas the red Mercedes was seen damaged from the front.

Another relative of the deceased delivery boy told India Today that he was on his way to deliver an order to a Mumbai address between 02:30-03:00 am when the collision took place and said, "Satish was going to deliver a parcel to someone when the accident happened."

