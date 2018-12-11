Zomato executive eats from food pack, seals it back for delivery

If you don't possess cooking skills and are at the mercy of your parents or a help, you know what a boon food delivery platforms can be. From the ease of ordering to the multiple options on offer, online food delivery has changed the entire eating out experience. But with all that comes its own challenges too. For instance, a recent video that has gone viral shows online food delivery platform, Zomato's delivery executive take a bite out of the order that he's out to deliver.

In the video shared by a Twitter user, one can see a man wearing the Zomato t-shirt sitting on a scooter with a Zomato delivery case. He can be seen eating from a packet of food. He then carefully closes the box and keeps it inside the delivery case. After that he takes out another pack and does the same. Once he is done, he takes out Zomato's signature tape and seals the bag in which he keeps the parcels.

This is what happens when you use coupon codes all the time. Watch till end. pic.twitter.com/KG5y9wUoNk - Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 10, 2018

After this video went viral, Zomato faced a lot of backlash from Twitter users who criticised the company for failing to maintain its standards. A lot of users also joked about how the delivery person was only checking the taste and quality of food before he delivers.

Shouldn't you have tamper-proof tapes in the first place? Why wait for this to "introduce" it? - Seema Sandeep Tiwari (@SeemaTalkies) December 10, 2018

this is zomato gold they check to make sure the food is up to the mark for you - Sanjay Manaktala (@smanak) December 10, 2018

In the era of nawabs, rajas and maharajas foods were tasted by head khansama before It was served to the rajas. Zomato has taken up this brilliant idea to make sure that it's customers' are getting what they have ordered for. Please cheer up zomato for this initiative. - Atindra Mazumder (@atindra17) December 11, 2018

When did @ZomatoIN move into food tasting business - Vinay Kumar (@vinayknl61) December 10, 2018

After the video went viral, Zomato issued an apology. "We take these kinds of reports extremely seriously and upon thorough investigation, we've found that the video was shot in Madurai. The person in the video happened to be a delivery partner on our fleet. We have spoken to him at length - and while we understand that this was a human error in judgement, we have taken him off our platform," a blog post on Zomato read.

The statement also said that they will introduce tamper-proof tapes. "Unfortunately, this also highlights a real possibility for tampering with the food on the way to delivery from a restaurant. We take this very seriously and will soon introduce tamper-proof tapes, and other precautionary measures to ensure we add an extra layer of safeguard against such behaviour. Additionally, we will educate our delivery fleet of over 1.5 lakh partners to highlight or escalate any such deviations to us, while also encouraging our users - the custodians of our platform - to highlight the smallest of anomalies to us," they said.

"This particular incident, while unfortunate, only makes our commitment to fleet training, scheduling and process even stronger. We stand behind our extensive fleet who do the right thing across many hours of the day," Zomato added.

