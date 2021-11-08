Zomato offers ‘dahi shakkar’ to Paytm on its big day

As Paytm launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, it found a well-wisher in Zomato. The food delivery app itself had undergone a similar momentous day, not too long ago, when it got listed on the bourses.

Hence, it is only understandable that Zomato fully comprehends Paytm’s jitters. Wishing it good luck, Zomato said on Twitter: “Dear @paytm, wishing you the best of luck for today! If you need some dahi shakkar for good luck, ice cream for the stress, or some sweets for celebrations (wink wink) we are right here!”

Paytm responded with a cheeky reply. “Thank you @zomato, dil khush kar diya,” it said with a photo of the delivery executive who went viral on TikTok for his demeanor.

For the uninitiated, Zomato delivery executive Sonu went viral for his smile in a video shared by Tiktok user @danishansari81. He can be seen happily telling the TikToker that he earns Rs 350 per day after a 12-hour shift. The delivery executive can also be seen saying that he is very happy with Zomato as they pay on time and feed on time. Soon after, Zomato had changed its display picture to Sonu’s smiling face.

Paytm too has reasons to be similarly happy as it launched its much-awaited IPO today. The company aims to raise Rs 18,300 crore through the initial share sale.

The public offer is a combination of fresh and offer for sale (OFS). The Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company has fixed a price band of Rs 2,080-2,150 per share for the ongoing public offer.

Meanwhile, brokerages told BusinessToday.In that they believe that the valuation of the IPO is on the higher side but still assigned a ‘Subscribe for Long Term’ rating for the issue.

Also read: Paytm IPO in progress: Five things to know before you invest

Also read: Paytm IPO opens: Check latest GMP, brokerages’ views and other key details