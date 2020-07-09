Students alert! CBSE dismisses reports of Class 10, Class 12 board results dates

CBSE has dismissed the reports regarding the declaration of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE results. CBSE has come out with a notice clearly stating that the messages doing rounds on social media are fake.

"The Board has not yet announced the result dates," says the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in their notice. Anurag Tripathi, CBSE Secretary writes, "It is hereby clarified that the Board has not yet announced the results dates. Public is hereby advised to await the announcement on CBSE official website or social media account."

A fake message is being circulated with regard to the declaration of Class 12 and Class 10 Board Results 2020. The Board has not yet announced the result dates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) https://t.co/z0WGQcIaBWpic.twitter.com/ecIsHH3jch - ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

According to the fake message, CBSE had announced that Class 10 and Class 12 results would be declared on July 11 and July 13, respectively. It said that due to high demand and owing to the remaining admissions process of students in institutes both domestic and abroad, the board has decided to release the results as early as possible.

The message looked official enough to fool many people online. It even had the CBSE Secretary's signature on it. "Circular Regarding post results counselling will be communicated soon," said the notice.

The Supreme Court in June had ordered that the remaining CBSE exams will be cancelled. The exams had kept getting postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The results of Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations will be based on average marks in the exams that were held before the pandemic had caused the board to postpone exams.

