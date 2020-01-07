President Kovind comes to rescue of US couple; avoids high-security to help wedding in Kochi hotel

President Ramnath Kovind recently compromised his security protocol to help a couple take their wedding vows as per the planned schedule. The US resident Ashley Hall who has been in India for more than a month planned her wedding at Taj Vivanta Hotel in Kochi this week. However, Ashley was told to change her wedding venue at the eleventh hour as President Kovind's stay was also arranged at the same hotel. It is to be noted that the last-minute notice to change the wedding venue was due to strict security protocol. President Kovind arrived at the Navy airport of Kochi on Monday. Ashley was given 48-hours to shift her wedding venue.

Thereafter, the disappointed bride took to Twitter seeking the President's help in the matter. She wrote that she had been planning the wedding for 8 months and due to the impromptu trip of the President she was told to change the venue at the last moment.





Sometimes you plan a destination wedding for 8 months at an elite hotel in India.



Sometimes the President of India makes an impromptu trip to that hotel on the day of the wedding.



Sometimes you get 48 hours notice to plan an entirely new wedding. â Ashley Hall (@hall_ash) January 4, 2020

Ashley, further wrote, "Hey, President of India -anything you can do to help us with your security team so that we don't have to move our wedding from the Taj Malabar Cochin in under 48 hours?"

Hey @rashtrapatibhvn- anything you can do to help us with your security team so that we donât have to move our wedding from the @Taj_Cochin in under 48 hours? https://t.co/0S5y9az9Hk â Ashley Hall (@hall_ash) January 5, 2020

Although there was no official message from Rashtrapati Bhavan, Ashley's problem was resolved as she wrote a thankful note to the President as well as the Taj Hotel.

I want to thank the @Taj_Cochin and State Officials for working on this with us throughout the day. Hoping we can have a beautiful wedding with the blessings of The Honorable @rashtrapatibhvn. https://t.co/i6lR4D9YDQ â Ashley Hall (@hall_ash) January 5, 2020

To which, the President replied, "We are glad the issues have been resolved. President Kovind conveys his best wishes to you on this joyous occasion".

We are glad the issues have been resolved. President Kovind conveys his best wishes to you on this joyous occasion â President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 5, 2020

Taj Malabar Cochin also wrote on its official Twitter handle, "Thank you for your gracious patience and cooperation. We hope to make your special day extremely memorable. President Kovind, we sincerely thank you for your kind support to help make this possible".

@hall_ash, Thank you for your gracious patience and cooperation. We hope to make your special day extremely memorable. @rashtrapatibhvn, we sincerely thank you for your kind support to help make this possible. â Taj Malabar Cochin (@Taj_Cochin) January 7, 2020

