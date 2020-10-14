Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED conducts searches at residence, office of Raabta director Dinesh Vijan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at the residence and office of filmmaker Dinesh Vijan of Raabta and Stree fame in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Payments made to the late actor for his 2017 film Raabta starring Rajput and Kriti Sanon are under probe.

According to sources Vijan was questioned by the ED on two other occasions earlier. The ED asked him to provide documents and other details related to the signing amount to Rajput for Raabta. Some producers make payments to actors and actresses overseas, which is why the ED is likely probing Vijan.

Producer and director Vijan is the founder of Maddock Films. He has produced acclaimed films such as Stree, Hindi Medium, Luka Chuppi, and Love Aaj Kal. He also produced Bala, Love Aaj Kal 2, and Angrezi Medium. Vijan has a host of upcoming movies including Roohi Afzana, Mimi, Shiddat, Go Goa Gone 2 and Luka Chuppi Phir Se.

The ED had also questioned Shruti Modi, Sushant Singh Rajput's business manager as well as Uday Singh Gauri who runs the talent management company Corner Stone LLP. Gauri handled Sushant's account and had reportedly spoken to him a day before his death.

The agency had also probed allegations of money siphoning against actress Rhea Chakraborty but did not unearth any suspicious transactions.

