Sushant Singh Rajput case: Shraddha Kapoor reaches NCB office, to be quizzed in drug probe

Ek Villain actor Shraddha Kapoor reached the NCB office to record her statement in the drugs probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case today. She arrived at the NCB's zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard estate around noon.

Shraddha's name figured in the investigation when the Kwan talent agency employee Jaya Saha told NCB that she ordered CBD oil online for Shraddha Kapoor. When questioned about the chats between Kapoor and her, the talent manager said the chats were genuine. Saha added that she ordered CBD oil not only for Shraddha but also for Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty, Phantom Films co-founder Madhu Mantena and herself.

Shraddha Kapoor had worked with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2019 film Chhichhore. Deepika Padukone also reached the NCB guest house in Colaba around 10 am to record her statement today.

The NCB has already incarcerated actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, for alleged procurement and usage of drugs. Her custody was extended till October 6 by a special court. The Sushant Singh death case is being probed by three agencies -- NCB, ED and CBI. While the CBI is digging deeper into the circumstances that led to Rajput's death, ED and NCB are probing money laundering and drugs angles in the case.

