Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI to recreate death scene at late actor's Bandra flat

The team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers, investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, reached the late actor's Bandra residence on Saturday. CBI officers arrived with forensic experts to recreate the sequence of events which lead to the Bollywoood actor's death. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his flat on June 14.

On August 19, Supreme Court had handed over the Shanstant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI from the Mumbai Police. The next day CBI officers arrived in Mumbai to start their probe. The Mumbai Police was ordered by the SC to handover all evidence and statements recorded over to the CBI.

CBI officers and forensic experts reached Rajput's resident in Mont Blac, Bandra at around 2:30 pm to conduct their investigation.

"They reached the flat to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the actor's death," the official said.

When the CBI officials and experts of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) arrived at Rajput's Bandra apartment, a huge crowd of media persons and other onlookers gathered at the spot.

"Rajput's cook Neeraj and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani also accompanied the CBI team," the official said.

According to him, the CBI officials recorded the statement of Pithani at the IAF guest house in Santa Cruz, where the visiting members of the central agency are staying.

On Friday, they had also interrogated cook Neeraj at the guest house, he added.

Meanwhile, another CBI team visited the state-run Cooper Hospital in the city on Saturday, where the autopsy on the late actor had been performed, another official said.

They met the dean of Cooper Hospital, he said, adding that the officials will also meet doctors who carried out the autopsy.

One more CBI team visited the Bandra police station to meet officials of the Mumbai police, who had investigated the actor's death, he said.

This was the CBI team's second visit to the Bandra police station in connection with the case since it began the probe in Mumbai on Friday, the official said.

