Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Mahesh Bhatt to record statement with Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police has summoned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt to report to the Bandra Police Station on Monday. Bhatt has been called to record his statement in the case related with the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor had committed suicide on June 14 and Mumbai Police has been investigating the actor's death ever since.

Mumbai Police will also summon Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions' CEO, Apoorva Mehta later today for questioning, according to India Today. Rajput's suicide has sparked a debate around favouritism, nepotism and bullying in Bollywood. These debates have been raging ever since.

Several Bollywood personalities have been questioned in connection with the case. Kangana Ranaut was recently summoned by the Mumbai Police to record her statement in the case. The Bollywood actor is currently residing in her hometown of Manali. In a recent statement, Ranaut had said that it is not possible for her to travel to Mumbai because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The statement was released by Ranaut's lawyers.

Ranaut had also asked the Mumbai Police if it is possible to send an officer to Manali to record her statement. The actor has also said that she can connect with the Mumbai Police via any electronic medium if possible so as to record her statement.

The statement concluded saying: "The entire nation is shaken by the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput and we hope a thorough and transparent investigation will be done, in order for him to get justice."

