Taj Mahal on coronavirus alert! Masked personnel, thermal guns welcome tourists

Taj Mahal is bearing the brunt of coronavirus outbreak after six people tested positive for COVID-19 in Agra. The tourist footfall at Taj Mahal has dropped significantly in the last few days due to COVID-19 scare. Several domestic and foreign tourists have cancelled their bookings. Guards and security personnel wearing masks and a much lesser crowd was visible at Taj Mahal on Thursday morning. Also thermal guns were used to screen tourists.

Besides, hotels and tourist sites in Agra have been instructed to inform Chief Medical Officer as soon any visitor from Italy, Iran and China arrive so that they can be screened.

"We have issued instructions to all hotels in the city that if any person is coming from Italy, Iran or China, they should inform us. As soon as the hotel informs us, a team of doctors goes to the hotel and examines them for symptoms of coronavirus. All the tourists' sites have been told to inform the 24-hour control about visitors from countries where coronavirus outbreak has been reported," Chief Medical Officer of Agra Dr Mukesh Vats told PTI.

On March 4, six cases with 'high viral load' were detected during sample testing in Agra. These six people came in contact with the COVID-19 patient from Delhi.