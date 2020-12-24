This YouTuber pays people to eat at his restaurant

American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as "Mr Beast" has started a fast-food restaurant chain where he pays people to eat.

The acclaimed YouTuber, who is known to create viral videos involving larger-than-live and expensive stunts, is in for a bizzare experiment this time. The fast-food chain of hamburger joints called 'Mr Beast Burgers' - is world's first free food restaurant, he claims.

Taking entertainment to the next level, Donaldson can be seen distributing wads of cash, airpods, iPads and other giveaways to customers at his restaurant, all for free.

The YouTuber, who is famous for his high-stakes challenge videos, enjoys a following of 48.2 million. He released a video last Saturday, titled 'I opened a restaurant that pays you to eat at it', in which he can be seen putting up a placard that said free food outside the small joint in North Carolina.

Looking at the banner, thousands are shown lining up outside the eatery. The video shows people ordering their meals and given $100 in cash by Mr Beast along with their burgers and fries.

Astonishingly, when a customer in line said her vehicle had been dented on the way to the restaurant, she was gifted a swanky new car. The YouTuber can also be seen handing out bundles of cash to those being made to wait in the drive-through.

So many cars queued up outside the restaurant that at one point the police had to step in after which Donaldson had to shut the eatery for the day.

The YouTuber has launched 300 joints and the food is also available on most delivery apps in the US.

Taking to Twitter, Donaldson said, "I just launched 300 restaurants nationwide! Just go on your favorite delivery app and order a MrBeast Burger! WE'VE BEEN WORKING ON THIS FOR FOREVER AND IM SO EXCITED!"

For every burger bought, a small contribution will be made to a charity foundation that helps feed hungry families across the country. Mr Beast was one of the most viewed content creators on YouTube in 2019, with each of his videos getting over 10 million views. He was also acclaimed as YouTube's biggest philanthropist in 2018.

The video of Donaldson's new burger joint went live on December 20 and was soon trending on YouTube, finding itself on the list of top 30 trending videos in India on the video-sharing platform. The video has also garnered over 23 million views and counting.