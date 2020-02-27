TikTok is No.1! Beats Facebook, Instagram to become most downloaded app in US

Chinese tech firm ByteDance's TikTok is the most downloaded non-game app of January 2020 in the US. According to app analytics company Sensor Tower, the app was downloaded 7.7 million times combined on Google Play Store and Apple App Store which was 23.8 times more than the number of downloads in January 2019.

Disney plus comes a close second with 6.8 million downloads. The app will launch next month in India with its local platform Hotstar.

Facebook's apps Instagram, Facebook Messenger have always been leaders in downloads, but have been pushed to third and fourth respectively followed by Netflix at the fifth position. WhatsApp didn't make it to the top 5 in January 2020.

TikTok has been very popular in India. The app was downloaded 227.6 million times. The short-video sharing platform has already been downloaded more the 1.5 billion times on the App Store and Google Play combined, with India downloading it more than anyone else in the world.