UP Cabinet introduces new licence regime for sale of foreign liquor in malls

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has allowed sale of certain categories of liquor in malls across the state on Saturday. The state Cabinet has approved the 'UP Excise (Settlement of Licenses for Premium Retail Vends of Foreign Liquor) Rules, 2020', which introduces a new licence regime for sale of foreign liquor in malls.

The order allows premium retail vends to sell imported foreign liquor brands, IMFL brands of scotch or above category and all categories of brandi, gin and wine.

"...So far, foreign liquor is being sold in retail shops and model shops. Earlier there was no provision for sale of foreign liquor in malls. Licenses in form F.L-4-C will be granted for retail sale of foreign liquor in sealed bottles in malls. These vends will be in addition to the existing shops," the order stated.

Premium retail vends can be opened in malls including departmental stores, super markets or hybrid hyper markets and with a minimum plinth area of 10,000 square feet can sell. Licences for such vends can be obtained by any eligible person, company, partnership firm, proprietary firm or society. These vends should have a minimum carpet area of 500 square feet.