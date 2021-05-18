Vi launches COVID-specific plan for 60 million low-income customers

Vodafone Idea, doing business as Vi in India, on Tuesday, launched a special Covid-19 relief offer for its low-income subscribers.

Vi, in its special relief offer, is offering Rs 49 prepaid plan, that offers talk time of Rs 38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days - free to over 60 million low-income customers due to the ongoing pandemic situation in India. Vi, with this offer, will extend benefits of up to Rs 294 crore.

The telecom service provider said that with this provision, Vi is hopeful of enabling its customers to stay connected safely, and have access to all necessary information in these challenging times.

"As a special gesture, with this one-time offer, VIL will be extending benefits worth up to Rs 2,940 million to the low-income group users in the country," it added in a statement.

Apart from its Rs 49 free pack, Vi has also announced a new voucher of Rs 79, which comes with a talk time of Rs 128 (64+64) and 200 MB of data for a validity of 28 days for a limited period.

Vi's this move comes after its rival Airtel and Jio announced their COVID relief plans for users. Jio promised to provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month to Jio Phone users, who haven't been able to recharge due to the ongoing pandemic.

The initiative, announced in association with Reliance Foundation, will offer 10 minutes per day to the Jio users for the entire period of the pandemic.

Airtel, as its COVID relief plans, is giving the Rs 49 pack free to over 55 million low-income customers. The Rs 49 recharge pack offers 100 MB of data and Rs 38 worth of talk time with a validity of 28 days.

Airtel is also offering its prepaid customers who purchase the Rs 79 recharge coupons with double the benefits.

Also Read: Never exported vaccines at cost of people in India: Serum Institute

Also Read: Tata Motors FY21 net loss widens to Rs 13,395 crore; revenue slips

Also Read: Ask Money Today: Is Rs 20,000 monthly investment enough to retire comfortably?