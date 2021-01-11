Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma blessed with baby girl

Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli and Actress Anushka Sharma announced on Monday, January 11, that they have been blessed with a baby girl. Kohli announced the good news on Twitter.

Anushka gave birth to the baby girl at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. The couple had reached the hospital earlier in the day for the delivery.

Kohli wrote on Twitter, "We are thrilled to share with you that we've been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat (sic)."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had announced the pregnancy back in August 2020. At that time, they had said that their baby would be born in January 2021 which turned out to be the case. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 (sic)." the couple had written in an Instagram post announcing the pregnancy.

Earlier, Anushka had announced that she was going to resume working on movies in May 2021.

Her husband and the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli, had recently returned from Australia where he participated in the ongoing India-Australia cricket series.