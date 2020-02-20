Business Today
Welspun CEO Dipali Goenka was seen dancing on 'Muqabla' from Street Dancer 3D

New Delhi     Last Updated: February 20, 2020  | 11:49 IST
Welspun India CEO dances with employees to Muqabla; industry leaders, netizens applaud
A video of Welspun India CEO Dipali Goenka dancing with her colleagues has gone viral. Netizens have praised the 50-year-old CEO for showing a 'happy workplace' culture. In the 45-second video, Welspun CEO was seen dancing on 'Muqabla' from Street Dancer 3D. In the video, one can see the employees dancing with the CEO and matching her step-to-step.

Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka shared the viral video on his official Twitter account and wrote, "Rare to see a CEO dance and have fun in an office sitting. That's the way to create a happy culture."


Dipali Goenka retweeted Harsh Goenka's tweet and thanked him. She also tagged a couple of other industry leaders including Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Gautam Adani along with Harsh Goenka and added that she would love to see their #WorkPlaceHappy videos.

Welspun is among the largest home textile manufacturers in the world. Dipali joined Welspun India in 2002. On February 13, the company registered a strong 55 per cent growth in net profit in the  quarter 3 ended Dec 31, 2019. Welspun India said it has catapulted to second position in the value segment in Home textiles.

