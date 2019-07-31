Zomato user cancels order by non-Hindu delivery boy; company has perfect response

Zomato started off the day with the perfect clapback for a user's tweet. A user cancelled an order placed on Zomato because the delivery executive was not a Hindu. According to the user, he wanted to change the rider but Zomato responded by saying that they cannot refund on that cancellation.

He put up a follow-up tweet tagging Zomato India saying that the company is forcing them to take deliveries from people they don't want delivering their food and also refusing to refund them. He said that he will remove the app and discuss the issue with his lawyers.

But Zomato was having none of it. Zomato quoted the post and said, "Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion."

Founder Deepinder Goyal also chimed in and said, "We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners." He added that they aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of their values.

At the time of publishing, Zomato's tweet was liked 13.9k times and retweeted 5.6k times.

Twitterati poured in with their responses, lauding Zomato for its tweet.

Zomato has lately been winning the internet with its tweets. Earlier this month Zomato had tweeted, "Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye." (Guys, once in a while you should eat your home-cooked food too)

The tweet went viral with lot of hilarious responses pouring in from YouTube, The Viral Fever, Dabur Hajmola, ixigo, Amazon Prime and MobiKwik. Ixigo, a travel company said, "Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar par bhi baithna chahiye." (Guys, once in a while you must sit at home too), while Hajmola said, "Guys, kabhi kabhi kuch baatein na hajam kar leni chahiye." (Guys, once in a while you must just digest some things). Amazon Prime Video joined in on the fun and said, "Guys, kabhi kabhi cable pe bhi kuch dekh lena chahiye." (Guys, once in a while you must watch something on cable too).

