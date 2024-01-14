20-yr-old woman allegedly kills boyfriend's child by force-feeding her screws, batteries

Aleisia Owens, a 20-year-old woman from the US state of Pennsylvania, has been accused of murdering her boyfriend's 18-month-old daughter, Iris Alfera. The allegations suggest a premeditated act, as Owens reportedly conducted extensive online research on household products that could be harmful to children. Her searches included phrases such as "beauty products that are poisonous to kids" and "medications leading to cause accidental poisoning deaths in children."

On June 25, 2023, the 20-year-old woman was accompanying Iris' father, Bailey Jacoby, when he left their residence to run an errand. A subsequent call from Owens alerted Jacoby to a concerning situation involving his daughter.

Promptly returning to the New Castle home, Bailey Jacob found his baby unresponsive, prompting an immediate call to 911, as detailed in a criminal complaint obtained by WPXI.

Following the incident, the 18-month-old toddler was swiftly taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle for immediate medical attention. However, due to the severity of the situation, she was subsequently airlifted to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh, approximately one hour away.

Unfortunately, four days later, Iris succumbed to organ failure. Iris resided with her mother, Emily Alfera, and her grandparents, while her father, Jacoby, had visitation rights only.

According to the complaint, Aleisia informed the police that the girl had hit her head after experiencing a cramp and falling off her bed.

The investigation revealed that in the months leading up to Iris's tragic death, she had ingested a lethal concoction of items including batteries, a metal screw, and water beads. The autopsy report indicated that Iris suffered from fatal levels of acetone in her blood, which led to organ failure. This substance, commonly found in nail polish remover, was determined to have been ingested shortly before the child was hospitalized in critical condition on June 25, 2023. She passed away four days later.

Owens faces charges of criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child. The gravity of these accusations is compounded by the fact that Owens also allegedly searched for ways to pass a polygraph test.

“The details of this case are heartbreaking. It is hard to fathom someone taking deliberate steps to harm a completely helpless child, and then mislead investigators about what happened. The investigation shows that, for months, the defendant conducted meticulous research on how certain substances harm children. She then allegedly acted on her findings,” New York Post quoted the Attorney General Henry as saying.

Denied bail, Owens's actions have left a community in mourning and a family grappling with an incomprehensible loss. A GoFundMe campaign set up for Iris's family has raised over $17,000.

Also Read: Blame game, verbal argument: Murder accused Bengaluru CEO made to confront with estranged husband