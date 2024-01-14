Blame game, verbal argument: Murder accused Bengaluru CEO made to confront with estranged husband

Suchana Seth, the 39-year-old Bengaluru CEO accused of killing her 4-year-old child, on Saturday was made to confront her estranged husband Venkat by the authorities. The couple, involved in a divorce battle and embroiled in a domestic violence case, confronted each other for around 15 minutes.

During this duration, the two blamed each other for the circumstances and engaged in verbal argument. Venkat, who was overseas during the alleged murder in a Goa service apartment, alleged that the child's desire to see him may have provoked Suchana into a murderous rage.

According to a restraining order on August 18, 2022, the husband was not allowed to enter Suchana Seth's house or contact her son through phone or any other means. He, however, was allowed weekly visitation rights to meet his son, much to Suchana's chagrin. She had also filed a domestic violence case against her husband, alleging that he physically abused her.

Suchana Seth alleged that she was living separately since March 2021 and provided copies of WhatsApp messages, pictures and medical records to substantiate her claims of domestic violence. She had also sought a maintenance of Rs 2.5 lakh per month, claiming that her estranged husband had an annual income of more than Rs 1 crore. Venkat, however, denied these allegations before a court.

During their confrontation, Suchana maintained her innocence, stating that she had fallen asleep with the child alive and awoke to find him dead. Venkat told the authorities that Suchana had arranged for him to meet the child on January 7, but neither she nor the child showed up.

Venkat said that his attempts to contact Suchana and their son went unanswered whereas Suchana blamed Venkat for the circumstances leading to the incident.

The couple, who married in 2010 in Kolkata and had their son in August 2019, came face to face for the first time since the murder. According to court documents, Suchana filed a domestic violence case against Venkat in August 2022. She was arrested en route to Bengaluru from Goa and has been remanded in police custody for six days. An investigation into the case is in progress.

