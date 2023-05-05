700-year-old coronation chair, coach with 8 horses, spectre & crown: King Charles' coronation is one heck of an event

King Charles III's coronation is all set to take place on May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey. Queen Consort Camilla will also be coronated during the elaborate ceremony. The ceremony will be broadcast live on BBC from 11 am (London time). The ceremony will be followed by a three-day-long extravaganza. From religious symbolism of his coronation to the moment when the crown is placed on his head, here are the key moments to look forward to:

Coach procession: King Charles and his wife Camilla will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the modern Diamond Jubilee State Coach. The coach has been made to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's 60th year on the throne.

The couple will return from the Abbey in the Coronation Procession in the 260-year-old Gold State Coach, which can only travel at walking pace. The coach weighs 4 tonnes and needs to be pulled by 8 horses. Around 4,000 armed forces personnel in a one-mile-long procession.

Anointment: Charles will be anointed using holy Chrism oil which is made with olives from the Mount of Olives and venerated in Jerusalem.

Crowning: For crowning, King Charles will sit on a coronation chair which is around 700 years old and will be given bejewelled orbs, spectres, swords and rings. King Charles III will wear St Edward's Crown weighing in at 2.2 kg.

Kohinoor will not feature in Camilla's crown: Queen Consort Camilla will ditch the Queen Mother's crown for coronation as it has the Kohinoor diamond set in it. She will instead wear the Queen Mary crown.

List of attendees: People from different walks of life have been invited for the once-in-a-lifetime event. These include UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US First Lady Jill Biden, Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Indian-origin chef Manju Malhi, and Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor.

Royals attending the coronation: Prince Harry will attend the ceremony, which will be his first public appearance with the Royals after his tell-all memoir Spare released in January. Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, King Charles III's niece Zara Tindall, Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall, and younger royals will also attend the ceremony.

Prince Harry's wife and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will give the coronation ceremony a skip. She will stay in the US with her kids-- four-year-old Prince Archie and one-year-old Princess Lilibet.

