7.6-magnitude earthquake in Japan triggers 15-feet major tsunami warning

Tsunami in Japan: A powerful earthquake measuring 7.6 in magnitude rocked central part of Japan, triggering tsunami warnings in the northwestern coast. According to reports, a tsunami of up to 5 meters has been predicted.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued an alert for the coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures.

According to Japanese news outlet NHK, waves of up to 5m (15ft) are expected to hit off the coast of Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture.

Tremors of the quake, which struck on New Year's Day, were felt in Tokyo and Kanto areas.

A series of powerful quakes have occurred in Japan throughout 2023. Two earthquakes of magnitudes 6.5 and 5.0 struck near Japan's coast in quick succession in December near the Kuril Islands. On May 5, an earthquake with 6.5 magnitude hit Japan's western prefecture of Ishikawa, in which many were injured and several buildings collapsed.

A massive earthquake has struck Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan. A tsunami warning has been issued for Niigata, Toyama, Ishikawa prefectures of the Japan Sea side of the country. People in these area must evacuate immediately.



South Korea's meteorological agency said sea level in some parts of the Gangwon province on the east coast may rise after the 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Japan.



How worried should Japan be?

The Japan Meterological Agency reported quakes off the coast of Ishikawa and nearby prefectures shortly after 4 pm., one of them with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. It then issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of the island of Honshu. People were urged to flee to high land or to a top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.



NHK said the tsunami waves could keep returning, and warnings were continuing to be aired nearly an hour after the initial alert. Reports of damage were not immediately available.

A tsunami of about 3 metres high was expected to hit Niigata and other prefectures on the western coast of Japan. Smaller tsunami waves were already confirmed to have reached the coastline, according to NHK. The area includes a nuclear plant. Tokyo Electric Power Co., the operator, said it was checking for problems but there were no immediate reports of any irregularities.

Japan is an extremely quake-prone nation. In March 2011, a major quake and tsunami caused meltdowns at a nuclear plant.