'Abdul Razzaq embarrassed us in front of world': Pakistanis slam ex-cricketer for 'Aishwarya Rai' remark

Pakistan's former cricketer Abdul Razzaq is facing massive flak for his controversial remarks against Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Pakistan's early exit from the World Cup 2023 after a sub-par performance and unexpected loss against Afghanistan has triggered a debate in the country on the future of some of the cricketers and captaincy of Babar Azam.

Former Pakistan cricketers have been analysing the team's performance in the World Cup. Speaking at one such event, Razzaq talked about 'neeyat' and how it helped deliver for the team when he played for his country under former skipper Younis Khan. He suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not have the intention to polish the country's cricket.

Razzaq, however, then made a 'disrespectful' comment when he said if one marries Aishwarya Rai, he cannot expect a pious child. "Younis Khan had good intentions as a captain and it gave me confidence to perform better," the former medium pacer said on the stage with Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul.

"Everyone over here is talking about the intention and Pakistan’s team. Actually, we don’t have good intentions to develop and polish players in Pakistan. If you think that by marrying Aishwarya Rai, a good and pious kid would be born, it would never happen."

Razzaq's comment did not go down well with many in not only India but also in Pakistan, with some Pakistani urging the former cricketers to not "embarrass us in front of the world".

Ihtisham Ul Haq, a journalist, said Razzaq's comment was "absolutely shameful". "A typical mindset, off-topic, completely lost when they’re talking. I've so much respect for Razzaq's cricketing career for Pakistan, but his statement is absolutely shameful. This isn’t a stage drama. Stop making us embarrassed in front of the world. Think before you talk."

Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistan's former fast bowler, condemned the "inappropriate joke/comparison made by Razzaq". He said no woman should be disrespected like this. "People seated beside him should have raised their voice right away rather than laughing and clapping."

Mirza Lal Baig also seemed disappointed with Razzaq's comments and said that every other day, these "former cricketers provide different reasons to embarrass in front of the world".

Dr Samara Afzal, a doctor and former cricketer, slammed Razzaq and said that she had to listen twice as I couldn’t believe he just said that. "Who gave him the right to judge who is 'naik and parhaizghaar'," she said while terming the remark as "disgusting and shameful".

Arzoo Kazmi said: This is the mentality of our cricketers. Shame on you #AbdulRazzaq for commenting on #AishwaryaRai. Shameful example given by #AbdulRazzak".

Vimal Kumar, a social media user, slammed not only Razzaq but also Afridi and Gul who were seen clapping and laughing when the former made those remarks. "The zahilpana of Razzaq is beyond words but clapping by Afridi and Gul suggests that how disgraceful some of the Pakistani cricketers can be. Laanat hai yaar inpe."

Wajahat Kazmi said Razzaq's disrespectful comments about Aishwarya Rai were "truly appalling". "To make matters worse, Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul found it amusing. Totally unacceptable behavior!"