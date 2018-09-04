After Apple, Amazon hits $1 trillion market value milestone

Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday became the second US company to reach $1 trillion in stock market value, just weeks after Apple Inc hit the same milestone on August 2. Shares in the world's largest online retailer last traded up 1.4 per cent at $2,041.68. Its shares hit the $2050.2677 level to give its stock a value of $1 trillion.

Amazon crossed the $2,000 threshold for the first time on August 30 after doubling its price in just 10 months. Amazon shares first hit $1,000 on October 27, 2017. It first reached $100 on October 23, 2009.