After China's Xi, Pakistan says PM Sharif will virtually attend SCO regional meet hosted by India

After Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has agreed to take part in the 23rd Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS), which will be hosted by India. The virtual meet will be held on July 4.

The invitation to PM Sharif to attend the SCO-CHS was extended by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

It further stated that Sharif’s participation in the summit illustrates the high importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO, which is an important forum for regional security and prosperity and enhanced engagement with the region.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the 23rd Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) being held in video conference format on 4th July 2023," it said.

"The invitation to the Prime Minister to attend the SCO-CHS was extended by the Prime Minister of India in his capacity as the current Chair of the SCO," the statement said.

At the summit, the leaders are expected to discuss important global and regional issues and chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO Member States. This year, the SCO CHS will also welcome Iran as a new member of the organisation, it said.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Foreign Ministry also confirmed that Xi will attend the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), being hosted by India. According to Xinhua News Agency, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced, "At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend via video conference in Beijing the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and deliver important remarks on July 4."

"The theme of the Summit is 'Towards a SECURE SCO'. The SECURE acronym was coined by the Prime Minister at the 2018 SCO Summit and stands for Security; Economy and Trade; Connectivity; Unity; Respect for Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity; and Environment. These themes have been highlighted during our Chairmanship of SCO," the statement read.

In adherence to SCO protocol, Turkmenistan has been invited as the guest of the Chair. Additionally, the heads of the two SCO Bodies, namely the Secretariat and the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), will be in attendance. Furthermore, leaders from six international and regional organizations, including the United Nations (UN), ASEAN, CIS, CSTO, EAEU, and CICA, have also been invited to the summit.

India currently holds the rotational presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) until September 2023. Since then, India has hosted a total of 134 meetings and events, including 14 Ministerial-level meetings. India has said it is committed to playing a positive and constructive role in the organisation and looks forward to a successful SCO Summit as the culmination of its Chairmanship.

