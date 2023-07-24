scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
World
American Airlines union postpones vote for contract agreement

Feedback

American Airlines union postpones vote for contract agreement

American Airlines pilots were due to vote on Monday after the company on Friday raised the value of its contract offer to pilots by more than $1 billion.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The voting will now take place "at a date and time to be determined The voting will now take place "at a date and time to be determined

American Airlines' pilot union has indefinitely postponed the ratification vote for a tentative contract agreement, it said in a memo on Sunday.

The voting will now take place "at a date and time to be determined", the union said.

American Airlines pilots were due to vote on Monday after the company on Friday raised the value of its contract offer to pilots by more than $1 billion. The union had earlier warned that ratification was in jeopardy.

The Texas-based carrier said on Friday's changes brought the total value of the four-year proposed contract to $9 billion and would match the pay rates and retroactive pay in United Airlines' tentative agreement.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 

Published on: Jul 24, 2023, 3:34 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement