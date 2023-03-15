America's MQ-9 drone vs Russia's Su-27 fighter jet: Two high-tech war machines that collided over Black Sea

The first direct encounter between the United States and Russia since Russia's invasion of Ukraine over a year ago occurred on Tuesday when a Russian fighter plane reportedly clipped the propeller of an American spy drone, causing it to crash into the Black Sea.

According to the US military, two Russian Su-27 jets engaged in what they described as a reckless intercept of the American MQ-9 drone while it was flying in international airspace. The Russian fighter planes allegedly flew in front of the drone in dangerous manoeuvres and dumped fuel on it, possibly in an attempt to blind or damage it.

After a period of around 30 to 40 minutes, one of the Russian jets collided with the drone at 7:03 a.m. (0603 GMT), causing it to crash. The US military reported that Russia has not yet recovered the drone and that the jet was likely damaged as a result of the collision.

The US military has stated that it will continue to fly surveillance missions in the region, despite the risk of further confrontation with Russia.

All you need to know about the MQ-9 drone

The US MQ-9 drone, also known as the Reaper, is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) used by the United States military for a variety of purposes, including reconnaissance, surveillance, and targeted strikes. The MQ-9 is an upgraded version of the MQ-1 Predator drone, with improved capabilities and a larger payload.

The MQ-9 drone is manufactured by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and has been in operation since 2007. It has a wingspan of 66 feet and is powered by a Honeywell TPE331-10 engine, which can propel it to a maximum speed of 300 miles per hour. The drone has a range of over 1,000 miles and can stay in the air for up to 27 hours, making it an ideal platform for long-range reconnaissance and surveillance missions.

One of the primary uses of the MQ-9 drone is for targeted strikes against enemy targets. Equipped with Hellfire missiles, the drone is capable of accurately targeting and destroying enemy positions, vehicles, and personnel. In addition, the drone is equipped with a variety of sensors, including electro-optical and infrared cameras, which provide real-time situational awareness to operators on the ground.

Another important use of the MQ-9 drone is for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The drone is equipped with sophisticated sensors and cameras that can provide detailed imagery and other intelligence data, allowing military planners to make informed decisions about potential targets and enemy movements.

The MQ-9 drone has been used extensively in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, where it has proven to be an effective tool for both targeted strikes and ISR missions. In addition, the drone has been used in a variety of other contexts, including border patrol, disaster response, and counter-narcotics operations.

Despite its effectiveness, the use of the MQ-9 drone has been controversial, with some critics arguing that it represents a significant escalation in the use of military force and raises serious questions about the ethics of using unmanned systems to conduct warfare. Others point to concerns about the potential for civilian casualties and the impact of drone strikes on local populations.

All you need to know about the Su-27 fighter jet

The Su-27 fighter jet has been in service with the Russian military since the 1980s. It is a highly capable aircraft that has seen action in various conflicts around the world, and it continues to be an essential part of Russia's air force today.

The Su-27 was developed in response to a need for a new air superiority fighter to replace the ageing MiG-25 and MiG-23 aircraft that were in service with the Soviet military at the time. The new fighter was designed to be highly manoeuvrable and fast, with a top speed of over 2,500 km/h.

One of the most notable features of the Su-27 is its size. The aircraft is over 21 meters long and has a wingspan of over 14 meters, making it one of the largest fighters in the world. This size allows the Su-27 to carry a large payload of weapons, including air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, and bombs.

The Su-27 also has impressive manoeuvrability, thanks in part to its twin-engine design and advanced avionics. The aircraft can perform tight turns and high-G manoeuvres with ease, making it a formidable opponent in air-to-air combat.

In addition to its air-to-air capabilities, the Su-27 can also be equipped with a variety of air-to-surface weapons, including laser-guided bombs and anti-ship missiles. This makes it a versatile aircraft that can be used in a variety of roles, including ground attack and maritime interdiction.

The Su-27 has seen action in a number of conflicts around the world, including the Soviet war in Afghanistan, the Chechen Wars, and the conflict in Ukraine. It has also been exported to a number of countries, including China, India, and Indonesia.

Despite its impressive capabilities, the Su-27 is not without its drawbacks. The aircraft is expensive to operate and maintain, and its size can make it difficult to operate from smaller airfields. It is also a relatively old design, and newer aircraft such as the Su-35 and Su-57 have surpassed it in terms of capabilities.